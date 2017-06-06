FYI! Salman Khan doesn’t need rehearsals to get his steps right in Tubelight – Watch video

We have already watched Salman Khan and Sohail Khan’s interesting camaraderie in Tubelight song, Naach Meri Jaan. Wonder what went into the making of the song? We have got something in store for you! We got our hands on the making video of Tubelight’s latest track, Naach Meri Jaan, and looks like the choreographer didn’t really have to put in a lot of effort to teach Salman and Sohail the dance steps. We all know how Salman works. He does his own thing when the music plays and suddenly the move becomes a signature step. Choreographer Shabina Khan also mentions something similar about Bhai in this video where she says, “Salman Bhai rehearsal nahi karte everybody knows…he’s quick with his dancing and his style…toh ek baar set pe aake unhe slow bataya, dusri baar bataya, teesri baar he’s ready…he’s like that only.” (ALSO READ: Tubelight song Naach Meri Jaan: Salman Khan and Sohail Khan celebrate Bhaihood in this foot-tapping dance number – watch video)



Naach Meri Jaan from Tubelight was released last week and it’s a super energetic number that would make you want to get up and dance instantly! Salman and Sohail celebrate ‘Bhaihood’ and fans have been loving that the most about the trailer and songs so far. Strangely, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, who makes her Bollywood debut with this film, hasn’t really been seen in the songs. Let’s hope the next song features her.

Tubelight is Kabir Khan and Salman’s third film after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger. Kabir has managed to get Shah Rukh on board for a cameo which means SRK and Salman will finally be reuniting on the big screen after a long gap. The film will hit movie screens this year on June 23.