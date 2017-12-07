Salman Khan, e-cycle and streets of Mumbai – here’s a brand new batch of pictures of the awesome combo!

Salman Khan is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. At the age of 51, he makes sure that he exercises well which also includes taking to the streets of Mumbai on a cycle. A sight that all of his ardent fans love. Ever since he has launched his own line of e-cycles under his philanthropic brand, Being Human, the actor has been spotted cycling quite a lot of times. Well, he is back on the streets. The actor was spotted in Bandra in the evening by the paparazzi as he took out a brand new style of his Being Human e-cycle for a spin.

The actor was wearing a dark grey Tee with denim jeans and looked handsome as ever. The e-cycle he had chosen for the evening was a lot smaller as compared to his well-built body frame. No, it was not a kid’s bike but a stunt cycle, rather. Well, maybe Salman wanted to introduce the new style of cycles to his fans through this evening ride. We are totally tempted. ALSO READ: Too much fun! Salman Khan shows off his new e-cycle by performing cool stunts on the streets – watch video

E-Cycles have been available in two types BH12 and BH27 so far. The e-cycles are battery-automated and rechargeable. So you don’t need to even pedal. “There are five different modes which can be used. So in Mode 1, if you pedal once, there will be an automatic pedal for you. Likewise, in Mode 2, there will be two auto pedals and in Mode 5, there will be five. ALSO READ: Salman Khan takes a ride on his e-cycle and we also want to join him -watch video!

Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie reunites him with his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif, on screen after 2012’s Ek Tha Tiger. The sequel has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and takes the story of Tiger and Zoya forward while they try to save a group of Indian nurses held captive by a terrorist organisation. Tiger Zinda Hai releases on December 22. The first two songs, Swag Se Swagat and Dil Diyan Gallan, have been well received by the fans.