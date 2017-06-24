Salman Khan entertains nephew Ahil Sharma, Iulia Vantur chats up with other guests at Baba Siddique’s iftaar party – watch video

Salman Khan is at Congress MLA Baba Siddique’s iftaar party, which is one of the biggest parties of the year. The annual celebration that is held by Baba right before Eid, gathers the biggest names from the film and TV industry and politics. Salman is a regular at the party, and this year he was accompanied by family and friends. Present with the actor at the party are his father Salim Khan, brother Sohail Khan, sister Arpita Khan Sharma, nephew Ahil. His rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also there, looking gorgeous as ever in Indian attire. A surprise guest for us there is Salman’s Tubelight co-star Matin Rey Tangu. The 9 year old kid is all flabbergasted with the number of celebrities around him who are giving him compliments for his role in Tubelight. More than that the young actor is having a tough time picking which lipsticking delicacy he should eat first. We have an exclusive video of Salman helping out little Matin with the food.

Salman loves his nephew Ahil to bits. Even at the party when little Ahil demanded his attention, chachu was there to entertain him. He took Ahil from Arpita and held him in his arms, and talked to him. Host Zeeshan Siddique was introduced to the cutie patootie, and you can see than in the following video. If your eyes are sharp enough, you might just notice Iulia in this video. Let us make it easy for you…she is there right in front of Salman.

#SalmanKhan with sister Arpita and nephew Ahil at #BabaSidduque’s iftaar party. Also visible in the video is #IuliaVantur A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife) on Jun 24, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

#SalmanKhan helping his #tubelight costar Matin Rey Tangu with picking food at Baba Siddique’s iftaar party A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife) on Jun 24, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

We were hoping to see Salman wait till Shah Rukh Khan comes to the party. I mean we get Salman and SRK posing for a pic at Baba Siddique’s party only once a year. But our reporter Karan Shah just informed us that Salman has already left. Well, here begins our year long wait for Salman and SRK to bump into each other at this party, next time.