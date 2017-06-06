True gentleman! Salman Khan escorts Iulia Vantur to her car – view HQ pics

You know Bollywood hunks are lately at their chivalrous best and suddenly that’s become a hot topic of discussion. After Ranveer Singh and Sidharth Malhotra, it’s Salman Khan who is likely to be in the news for the same. It so happened that after launching Being Human’s e – cycle, Salman Khan headed straight to meet rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. We snapped Salman and Iulia outside Alivra Agnihotri’s house last night. The rumoured couple spoke for a bit until Salman escorted Iulia to the car. Both Salman and Iulia left in their own cars soon after that. How sweet! Salman has always been a true gentleman and we have seen that in the past before especially when it comes to treating his women right.

Salman and Iulia’s relationship rumours have been doing the rounds for over a year now. Last year, there were reports stating that the actor was going to get hitched to the Romanian beauty. But, apparently, they broke up very shortly after that and in fact, Iulia went back to Romania for a brief period of time. Now that they are back, we don’t know if they are just pretty good friends or are they giving love a second chance? Considering that Iulia is now not only a part of his social circles but also an integral part of his family. Doesn’t this speak volumes about their relationship? It definitely does! (ALSO READ: Did you know Salman Khan’s this co-star from Tubelight has no clue about his stardom?)

On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Tiger Zinda Hai. His film Tubelight is going to be releasing this month in June so he is kinda busy with the promotions for now. Post the film release, he will resume work on TZH which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role.