Get ready to witness 5 different looks of Salman Khan in Bharat; shooting begins from June 2018

You saw Salman Khan pull off a role as challenging as Sultan. You also saw him up his swag and style quotient with Tiger Zinda Hai. Now get ready to witness a completely different side of Salman in his Eid 2019 release, Bharat where he will be seen having not one but 5 new transformations. Yes, Ali Abbas Zafar, who will be directing this venture, made this surprising revelation in interaction with Mumbai Mirror today stating how Salman will be seen transforming from one look to another with the help of prosthetics and VFX, considering it spans over 70 years from the 1940s. Also read: You will NOT see Salman Khan taking off his shirt in Bharat – here’s why!

“Bharat is a beautiful story seen through the eyes of Salman’s character. Since it spans seven decades, we decided to feature five extremely different looks. Each avatar will reflect the character’s transition; reflect on his life and times. We start shooting in June but prep kicks off on February 6.” confirmed Ali.

Produced by Salman’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, Bharat is said to be an official remake of the 2014 Korean drama An Ode To My Father which revolves around a young boy’s promise that he made during the chaos of the Korean War. However, the Hindi version of the film will reportedly be different from the original and will be set during India- Pakistan partition. It is also believed to be majorly shot in Punjab, Delhi, Abu Dhabi and Spain.

Talking about the idea of remaking Ode To My Father, Ali had once mentioned how it was Salman who had suggested him to watch the original film and work on it after Tiger Zinda Hai. “That film came to me from Salman himself. He gave me the film and said he really likes it and asked me to watch it. I saw it and really liked it. (But) You can’t make the film exactly how it is in the original. The socio-political scenario affects your story and the character. But I liked the basic crux of the film. Salman said after Tiger Zinda Hai, you do this.”, said Ali.