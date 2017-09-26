Salman Khan feels Bigg Boss 11 will give a tough competition to SRK’s TED Talks and Akshay’s The Great Indian Laughter Challenge

Salman Khan is just a few days away from conquering the TRP charts with India’s most controversial show Bigg Boss. Yes, the actor is back with the eleventh season of the reality show. The nation has had a love and hate relationship with it but history has it that Bigg Boss has always given a tough time to daily soaps and all the other reality shows. Despite of it’s run time being kept post 10 pm, it has remained one of the most entertaining shows of Indian television.

But it’s going to be a completely different ball game for the audience this year as there will be two other shows to give competition to Bigg Boss 11, although not in the same time slot. Bollywood’s undisputed Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan will be coming with the Indian version of TED Talks on Star Plus reportedly in the same month in which Salman’s show is premiering i.e. October. Then there is also Akshay Kumar‘s The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, where the actor will be seen playing the role of a judge. It’s going to be extremely special for Akki fans as he will be seen on television after a long time. He had hosted the first two seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi (2008, 2009) and the dance reality show Dare 2 Dance (2014).

When asked to comment on the clash, Salman Khan, who was present at the launch event of Bigg Boss 11 today, said, “I think Shah Rukh is a great host, he has got his own personality and swag and even Akshay has a great comic timing. With Shah Rukh and Akshay also coming to TV, it will be a tough competition (pauses) for them.”

The star further added, “I have said it every year that I don’t want to do Bigg Boss but Colors can’t have TRPs without me, hence they get me back. Thanks to Colors as I also like hosting Bigg Boss. I started with the fourth or fifth part and now I have come till 11. Let’s see how many years we can drag this show and entertain you all. Bigg Boss 11 will some commoners and some celebs.”

What do you guys have to say about Salman’s statement. Do you think he is being over-confident and under-estimating SRK and Akshay’s fandom. Tell us in the comments section below.