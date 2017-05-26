Salman Khan fights baby Ahil on Sultan song and we know he’s going to be a macho like mamu jaan

Baby Ahil is the superstar in Salman Khan. There is absolutely no doubt about that. The Internet went crazy when Arpita Khan Sharma shared a video of Salman having a small fist-fight with the little munchkin during the time of Sultan’s release. A year has rolled by, and the kiddo is stronger and more eager to have a tussle with the superstar. Salman Khan shared a video of Ahil in Sohail Khan’s lap fighting him. The young fella is seen slapping Salman, who is in splits. Well, the Bollywood hunk asked Ahil for a fist-fight but the later seemed to have taken a fancy for his cheeks. (Also Read: After Tubelight trailer launch, Salman Khan welcomed by a sea of fans outside his house – watch video)

Salman is rolling over with laughter and Ahil is enjoying himself to the hilt. We guess that the munchkin also touched Salman’s ears. His other mamu Sohail Khan is his partner in crime. But we are not sure if mamma Arpita would approve of such games. A few days back, we saw Ahil come out shirtless from the Justin Bieber concert. It was another classic mamu-bhanja moment and everyone took notice how he was following his mama’s footsteps. Salman Khan totally adores kids and Ahil is his first love. In fact, the little fellow is showered with love by all his mamus. (Also Read: Salman Khan talks about losing Om Puri, Reema Lagoo, Vinod Khanna and it will break your heart)

The trailer of Salman Khan’s Tubelight was released last night amidst much fanfare. The Kabir Khan film will hit the theatres in Eid. Baby Ahil had also flown down to Manali to spend time with mamu, Salman and dad Ayush, who was working on the project. His birth last year brought luck to Salman who got one of his biggest hits in Sultan. The film’s title track seems to be a hit with Ahil as well. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates….