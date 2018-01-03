Salman Khan FINALLY opens up about Tiger Zinda Hai’s blockbuster collections

We all know what Tiger Zinda Hai and Salman Khan mean to the box office. Without him, 2017 would have been a complete loss with only a few films making the cut. It’s heartening to see medium budget content driven movies become superhits but Bollywood needs TZH to get the money flow intact or else it would be difficult to mount big films. Salman definitely is the saviour with his latest Christmas release creating records every day. But tell this to the actor and he dismisses it giving the credit to the viewers.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Salman said, “For us, it is the viewers’ reactions that matter. We feel overwhelmed with the love that the film has received. The response has been endearing. This is my second film with Ali Abbas Zafar, and I am looking forward to working with him again.” If you think the romantic angle between Salman and Katrina Kaif is one of the many reasons the film had such a huge buzz around it, the actor informs that wasn’t their concern at all. “Even if we spent money on enhancing the production, the film wouldn’t appeal if the plot was weak. We managed to keep the love story alive. That worked,” Salman explains. (Also read: Not Salman Khan but this man has performed the daredevil stunts in Tiger Zinda Hai – view pics)

In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Bollywoodlife, Salman did mention what drives him to do a sequel or any film for that matter. He asserts on the plot being better than anything else. “The most important thing is that making a sequel just for the sake of making a sequel doesn’t work if you do not have a script. I wanted to do a sequel to Wanted. Title and all everything was registered but there is no good script. After Dabangg 2 it has taken us so much time to work on Dabangg 3,” explains Salman.