Salman Khan gets angry at a reporter, says ‘Paaji zyada udo mat’ – watch video

Salman Khan unveiled Being Human’s line of e-cycles yesterday at an event. Now, when you get Salman Khan at a public event, reporters try to ask him all relevant and non-relevant questions, trying to get his reaction. Salman enjoys immense popularity and hence his opinion matters to many. Recently, there have been quite a few developments in the actor’s professional life and obviously reporters wanted him to comment on that. For example, he recently parted ways with Reshma Shetty, who was managing Bhai’s work since many years now, and it was only natural that the actor would be asked the reason behind this decision of his. However, Salman clearly wasn’t in the mood to answer anything related to the issue and a question on the same got him pretty worked up. In fact, he even told the reporter to stick to the agenda of the evening. (Also read: Salman Khan reveals what had prompted him to start Being Human at the launch of the brand’s line of e-cycles)

Grapevine is abuzz with reports that Salman will come out with his own talent managing agency. So a journalist asked him if he could shed some light on that but it seems Tubelight star didn’t really like the question. He said, “Abhi kuch nahi… paaji zyada udo mat thoda abhi isi (on e-cycles) ke upar rahe. Being Human cycles ke launch upar aur aap chale gaye Tubelight ke upar, phir management company. Aap manage karenge mera kaam.” And there is more, so just scroll down to 13:55 on the timeline on this video to know what else he said.

Salman Khan will be next seen in Tubelight which releases on June 23. Everyone’s waiting for this film, which is a remake of Little Boy. Salman and Sohail play brothers in this film, which is one of the many reasons people are rooting for it. We will get to see the real brotherhood between the Khan brothers in a film, finally. So how many of you are going to catch it on the first day, first show?