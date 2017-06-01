This little singer in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs reminded Salman Khan of his Maine Pyar Kiya days

Salman Khan experiences major nostalgia in the upcoming episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs. The actor, along with his brother and co-star, Sohail Khan, made an appearance on the singing reality show to promote his upcoming film, Tubelight. Now since Salman is the special guest for the day, the participants are going to pick songs from his film. But one song really hit him and got him all nostalgic. Riya Biswas sang Dil Deewana from Maine Pyar Kiya and it was enough to blow Bhai’s mind away. Not only did he love her performance but he also compared her to legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar.

As per reports in DNA, he told the participant, “Riya, your style of singing reminds me of Latadi. Had she been here, she would have been so proud to hear you sing this song so effortlessly. Wherever I’ve reached today is only because of this song and the movie.” Sohail also added to this and said, “This song has brought back such fond memories as it is from Salman’s debut film. I still remember going to Rajshri studio to see the movie. I must say, it’s only because of this movie that our entire family was launched in the industry and made us what we are today.” (ALSO READ: Salman Khan and Sohail Khan have a blast with the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs – view pics)

Maine Pyar Kiya was one of Salman’s most popular films and in fact, the film put the actor in the spotlight. He went on to deliver hits like Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hai and many others after this. The actor is currently busy promoting Tubelight and shooting for his upcoming film, Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif. Salman will also reportedly make an appearance in Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2. After all of these films, Bhai will gear up for Bigg Boss 11 and Dus ka Dum which will take off in the second half of this year and first half of next year respectively.

Coming back to Salman’s nostalgia trip, what are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.