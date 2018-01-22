Salman Khan goes the Aamir Khan way; to release Bajrangi Bhaijaan in 8000 screens in China

Aamir Khan‘s Secret Superstar is rocking the China box office. After releasing last Friday (January 19), the film has already shattered several records as it raked in nearly Rs 175 crore over the first weekend at the Chinese box office. With such a fantastic response to a decent film like Secret Superstar, Salman Khan has been tempted to release his inspirational film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan in China. In fact, the actor has followed Aamir’s footsteps and kickstarted a campaign for the film’s release. Bajrangi Bhaijaan will officially release in China on March 2 in 8000 screens (approx) across the country. It will be Salman Khan’s debut in China and the film will be distributed by E Stars Films Ltd.

For those of you who don’t know, Salman Khan‘s Bajrangi Bhaijaan had shattered several records in India, when it released during Eid 2015. The film was an inspirational tale of a truthful guy and a lost kid that touched the hearts of many. It had raked in nearly Rs 650 crore at the worldwide market in its lifetime run. But with the way Bollywood films are rocking the Chinese box office, we guess Bajrangi Bhaijaan can easily double this tally. But will it be able to compete with Dangal and Secret Superstar? Well, that’s something to wait and watch out for! So, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about the film’s release in China right here. (ALSO READ – Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar mints over Rs 100 crore in China on day 2; surpassing the film’s lifetime collections in India)

Aamir Khan’s Dangal released in Chian mid last year and shattered several box office records. In fact, the film was so popular that the makers had to increase the number of shows mid week. The movie collected in excess of Rs 1200 crore in China itself. And with Secret Superstar also raking in Rs 175 crore in just the first weekend, we wonder how much will Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan earn in its lifetime run at the China market. Obviously, Aamir Khan has a huge fan following in the country and he marketed the film well too. Will Salman Khan also go and promote his film in China? Will he be able to beat Aamir Khan? And how much will Bajrangi Bhaijaan earn at the Chinese box office? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below!