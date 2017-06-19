Salman Khan has a breathing issue and it will get you really worried for him – Watch video

Salman Khan will return on the big screen this Eid with his next film, Tubelight, which has a good buzz around it. The festival has always been owned by him. Every movie that he releases on this auspicious festival becomes super hit. It will be wrong to say that his films don’t work otherwise. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was a Diwali release and earned a lot of money as well. However Eid is special. Presently, he is busy promoting Tubelight everywhere and in one of these interviews, he revealed something that got us really worried about him.

Talking to senior journalist, Anupama Chopra, for Film Companion, Salman revealed how he had to reject a Kabir Khan film because of his breathing issue. “There was another script that he got to me that I didn’t want to do because I didn’t think I could play that character correctly. It had too much of hard work in that film. It had an older man and different age groups…I thought isme woh prosthetics wagera sab aajayenge. I have this breathing problem, I have a deviated septum so 87 per cent of my nose is blocked, ” revealed the actor. Yes, he did say that and much more. Watch it right here… (Also read: Salman Khan’s Tubelight cut down by 19 minutes, becomes his shortest film of recent time)

If you remember there were rumours about Salman turning into an older guy for Tiger Zinda Hai. DNA had reported his character will age from 7 to 77. That obviously that wasn’t true because Katrina Kaif, his leading lady in the film, refuted all such claims saying, “That’s entirely wrong. He does not age at all. The film is set in today’s times. It’s set in one time period. There’s no aage-peeche at all.” But after hearing what Salman said in this video, we wonder if this script was what got the rumour started. The actor definitely is battling health concerns lately and this recent one made us very concerned about him.