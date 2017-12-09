Salman Khan has discovered the joys of Boomerang ahead of his Delhi Dabangg tour and we love the quirky videos he is posting

Salman Khan takes his own sweet time to get acquainted to new things but once he does there is no stopping him. And this time, just ahead of their Dabangg tour, that is set to take place in Delhi, Salman has learnt the joys of Boomerang videos. Yes, the same ones that play a few-second long clip on a loop, making for some funny moments. Now that the Bhai of Bollywood has discovered it, he is on a spree. What else would explain back-to-back Boomerang videos on his Twitter handle. Not that we are complaining. In fact, we love it when Salman expresses himself like this. It is so typical of him, isn’t it?

So, Salman started off by posting a picture of his Dabangg gang on his Twitter account. It showed them as one big, happy unit and we were already excited for the show tomorrow. However, soon after, the Tiger shared two videos in quick succession. Both of them were Boomerang videos and completely hilarious. Check out the tweets here for yourself…

Now u see me .. Now u dont, But Delhi be ready to see me tomorrow . Be there ! pic.twitter.com/UN2e9TshQG — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 9, 2017

Isn’t Salman a funny man. You can almost here him say, ‘Swagat nahi karoge humara,’ as he puts those glares on. He is after all the man with the most swag in B-town, as proved by a recent poll that we had conducted on our site. On the work front, Salman, as you are well aware is gearing up for the release of his Christmas extravaganza – Tiger Zinda Hai. But besides that, he also has his hands full with the shoot of Race 3 and hosting Bigg Boss 11, where he also has to play the role of a hard taskmaster and take the contestants to the cleaners. Along with that, Salman is now also on the Dabangg tour. Phew, Salman sure is one busy actor!