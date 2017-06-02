Salman Khan has got something interesting to say about Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Tubelight

One of the biggest reasons why most of us can barely wait for Tubelight to release is Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s reunion on the silver screen. Just imagine what a spectacular sight would it be to see the Karan and Arjun of Bollywood come together after such a long gap! So when we happened to meet Bhai today, we asked him how happy is he to have had SRK on board. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with BollywoodLife, Salman said, “I am very happy that Shah Rukh Khan worked in my film. His entry in the film is a significant turning point in this movie.” Umm.. that’s quite interesting but how we wish he could’ve spilled some more beans on SRK’s character in the movie. I am sure that just like us, you too are keen to know how are their characters related in the film.. But I guess we will have to wait until June 23 for the film to release to find that out! (ALSO READ: Don’t miss Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose in the Tubelight trailer – watch video)

In case if you’ve watched the trailer it shows just a glimpse of Shah Rukh’s silhouette in it and that’s glimpse was more than enough for us to get is excited for the film. All this while we were under the impression that Tubelight was a war drama and would focus on the love story of Salman and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. However, that’s clearly not the case. Tubelight is an emotional story of two brothers and in fact at the trailer launch, film maker Kabir Khan even specified that the love story is just a sub story of the plot. Tubelight’s trailer released last week and it got a massive response from Bhai’s fans all over. Salman and Sohail ‘s bhaihood is the main highlight of the film. Let’s see what more Tubelight has in store for us!