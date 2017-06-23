Salman Khan hasn’t been too lucky with Hollywood remakes and we have box-office figures to prove that

Salman Khan’s much anticipated film Tubelight is finally in the theatres. The Kabir Khan-directed film, which has opened to mixed reviews from critics and audience, is based on Hollywood film Little Boy. This is not the first film starring the actor which is a remake of a Hollywood flick. In the past too, the superstar has been a part of a volley of films which were adapted from Hollywood movies. However, only a handful of them were successful at the box-office. As Tubelight hits the screens today, we take a look at all such films and discuss their result at the ticket windows. Here we go…

Judwaa

Year of release – 1997

Remake of – Twin Dragons

Box-office – Rs 23 crore

Verdict – HIT

Judwaa, directed by David Dhawan, saw Salman Khan in a double role opposite Karisma Kapoor and Rambha. A remake of Hollywood film, Twin Dragons, the action comedy film instantly struck a chord with the audience and went on to make over Rs 23 crore at the ticket windows. Judwaa is counted amongst the most successful Salman Khan films till date. The film was declared a hit.

Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye

Year of release – 2000

Remake of – The Wedding Singer

Box-office – Rs 11 crore

Verdict – FLOP

The romantic comedy film, starring Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles, was a remake of Hollywood flick, The Wedding Singer. Considering the popularity of the cast among the audience, one would have expected the film to become a huge hit at the box-office. However, contrary to that, it could only earn Rs 11 crore. It was a declared a flop by the trade pundits.

Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega

Year of release – 2000

Remake of – While You Were Sleeping

Box-office – Rs 26 crore

Verdict – HIT

The film, starring Salman Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji, received excellent reviews from the critics and turned out to be the fourth highest grosser of 2000. Based on the Hollywood film, While You Were Sleeping, the film made Rs 26 crore at the ticket windows and was declared a hit.

Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love

Year of release – 2007

Remake of – Love Actually

Box-office – Rs 31 crore

Verdict – FLOP

A multi-starrer film directed by Nikkhil Advani, Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love starred Anil Kapoor, Govinda, John Abraham, Sohail Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Juhi Chawla, Shannon Esra, Ayesha Takia and Ishaa Koppikar in lead roles besides Salman Khan. The film was based on the Hollywood flick, Love Actually, and could manage to fetch just Rs 31 crore at the box-office. It was one of the biggest flops of the year 2007.

Partner

Year of release – 2007

Remake of – Hitch

Box-office – Rs 84 crore

Verdict – HIT

Partner, which starred Salman Khan alongside Govinda, came as a big relief for the superstar. The film instantly hit it off with the audience and went on to earn a whopping Rs 84 crore at the box-office. The David Dhawan-directed film was based on the Hollywood film, Hitch.

God Tussi Great Ho

Year of release – 2008

Remake of – Bruce Almighty

Box-office – Rs 17 crore

Verdict – FLOP

God Tussi Great Ho, based on the Jim Carrey and Jennifer Aniston-starrer Bruce Almighty fell flat at the box-office and could manage to earn only Rs 17 crore. Despite the presence of stars like Priyanka Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan alongside Salman Khan, there were no takers for the fantasy comedy film.

Yuvvraj

Year of release – 2008

Remake of – Rain Man

Box-office – Rs 16 crore

Verdict – FLOP

Subhash Ghai’s Yuvvraj, that starred the then real-life couple, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is one of the biggest flops of the superstar. Despite the brilliant soundtrack by AR Rahman, the film met with a terrible fate. With earnings of just Rs 16 crore at the box-office, the film turned out to be a huge setback for Salman’s film career. It was based on the Hollywood flick, Rain Man.