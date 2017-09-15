Salman Khan honoured by UK’s House of Commons with an award for outstanding achievement for Global Diversity

While his last movie had been a disappointment at meeting box office expectations, Salman Khan is still in very high demand. He has some very interesting and exciting movies in hand, his fan following has not tapered and is getting noticed by the international media. A few months back, he was invited along with a bunch of other Bollywood celebs to be a part of the Academy Award voting panel. Now there is another international honour in his belt.

Recently we came to know that Salman Khan has been honoured by UK’s House of Common, which is their Parliament’s equivalent of our Lok Sabha. He was given an award for outstanding achievement for Global Diversity. Rt Hon Keith Vaz, British MP and the British Parliament’s longest-serving British Asian MP. was the one who conferred this award to Salman Khan. Here are more pics from the event…

Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, the sequel to the 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, that will reunite him with Katrina Kaif. The sequel is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who had earlier made Sultan with Salman Khan himself, that turned out to be 2016’s second biggest hit after Dangal. He will also begin shooting for Race 3, that will be directed by Remo D’Souza and also starring Jacqueline Fernandez.

Coming to Tiger Zinda Hai, this is what Salman Khan had to say about the movie, “Tiger Zinda Hai is going to be bigger than Ek Tha Tiger for sure. It begins from where we left off in part one. Tiger Zinda Hai has things that you have never seen before in Indian cinema. We are making this film on a huge scale, especially the action. The action scenes that I have shot with the team in Austria and Abu Dhabi are on another level. There are horses, tanks, big weapons and there’s this whole army, military backdrop. It’s like something you see in Hollywood films The plot is also inspired by a real incident. It’s a really nice script. I cannot tell you what the true story is, as Adi (Aditya Chopra) will kill me!”