Salman Khan: I am a limited performer

Superstar Salman Khan, who will soon be seen in the film “Tubelight”, says as an actor he has limitations and filming for the Kabir Khan directorial was an emotional journey.

Sharing his experience of working with his brother Sohail Khan, who is essaying the role of his character’s brother in “Tubelight”, Salman told media here: “The film was an emotional journey and I felt emotionally drained after shooting some of the scenes that narrate that my brother is no more.”

“I am a limited performer and everybody knows that, but because Sohail was playing my brother, maybe that’s why I was feeling very emotional.”

“In fact, during the dubbing of the film also, being a grown up man, my tears were coming up… it was really bad! And coming from us (Pathans) is really bad,” he said, sharing an earlier story.

"When I was in jail, one day my mother, father and one of my uncles came to see me there, and seeing my condition, my uncle started crying. So my father told him, 'kaise Pathan ho yaar tum, roh rahe ho'(what kind of a Pathan are you? You are crying!)," said Salman.

The 51-year-old also talked about late veteran actor Om Puri, who too essayed a role in the film and actress Reema Lagoo who played his on-screen mother in key movies like “Hum Aapke Hain Kaun..!” and “Hum Saath Saath Hain”.

“It is very sad. We lost VD (Late actor Vinod Khanna) a few months ago, then I got to know that Reema ji is also no more with us, it is really sad. I think within the last couple of months, I lost some very close people,” said Salman.

Salman and Sohail also showed the trailer of their film to their mother Salma Khan on Wednesday.

“This time she will pray more as both of her sons are working on the film,” Salman said.

The actor was present at the trailer launch of the film along with Kabir Khan, Sohail and music director Pritam.

“Tubelight” is slated to release on June 23.