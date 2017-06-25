Salman Khan: I don’t believe in love at all

If there is one question that Salman Khan fans want to ask him, it is about the date when he will get married. The actor has always managed to dodge the question, when asked by a fan, or an interviewer, or has given the vague most answer possible. It’s his life, his rules, but fans can’t help but be curious about his love life. In a recent interview with Mid Day the actor commented that “marriage is a waste of money”.

Well, there are a lot of people who’d agree with that, and a whole world of people who’d disagree. Salman further talked how he didn’t believe in love either. “I don’t believe in love at all. I don’t think there’s any reason for the word ‘love’ to exist. The word is ‘need’. It depends on whose need is more. Or who you might need at some point. But she may not need you at all. This can also turn the other way round, when you don’t need her sometimes. So, basically, the need has got to be equal at all times. Which may or may not happen,” the Tubelight actor said. Isn’t a ironic that an actor who made us believe in love through so many of his movies, won’t believe in he word in real life?

“Then there is companionship, habit – that you’ve been together for so long – emotional connect, or the fact that both of you have flaws but you’re aware of the larger picture, and that you’re happy together. But ‘love’ is, essentially, need.” the actor further added to make his point.

