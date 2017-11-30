Salman Khan: I gave Sanjay Leela Bhansali two hit films, and he took Shah Rukh Khan in his next film

Salman Khan is in a tell-all mood today. He is entertaining every question thrown at him including the ones on Padmavati. As you all are aware, people are making unnecessary noise around it even before watching the film, just based on assumptions. The actor, while talking to News 18, made a point about the ongoing controversy. That’s when he also mentioned something which caught us off guard. He said, “I gave Sanjay Leela Bhansali two hit films, and he took Shah Rukh Khan in his next film.” He even laughed after saying that. As far as we know, Salman has done two films with Bhansali – Khamoshi and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, if you don’t consider his cameo in Saawariya. Khamoshi wasn’t a money-spinner, although it later earned cult status. HDDCS is the only film that this actor-director made a killing with. But there are many reasons why that film worked apart from having Salman in the cast.

The film with Shah Rukh Khan that Salman is talking about is Devdas. The latter was a big hit at the box office. But it is really heartwarming to see him put his weight behind Bhansali. The filmmaker needs all the help from the industry that he can get. Check out Salman’s response right here…

#EXCLUSIVE: #HTLS2017 with CNN-News18 – I gave Sanjay Leela Bhansali two hit films, and he took Shah Rukh Khan in his next film (laughs): @BeingSalmanKhan — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 30, 2017

#EXCLUSIVE: #HTLS2017 with CNN-News18 – It is not fair to comment on a film without seeing it: @BeingSalmanKhan on #PoliticaPadmavati — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 30, 2017

We were the first ones to tell you that when Bhansali had requested Salman to help him out on Bigg Boss when Deepika Padukone goes visiting. He did just that! He repeated,” There are no scenes between Ranveer Singh and Deepika in the film” to every camera so that it is made loud and clear. The actor is doing whatever he can to help his friend.