Salman Khan is all game for Sunil Grover’s crazy doctor act – watch video!

Salman Khan has special plans to promote Tubelight and one of them is Supernight with Tubelight on Sony TV. The actor will be seen on the show with Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, Mouni Roy, Dr Sanket Bhosale and others. Sony TV will telecast it on June 18 as a special segment. It remains to be seen if he makes an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show or not. This latest promo shows Dr Mashoor Gulati played by Sunil Grover conducting an operation on Salman Khan. All kinds of stuff comes out from his stomach including dumbbells. Sohail Khan cannot control his laughter at the proceedings that look hilarious. (Also Read: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif ready to jet set to Morocco for Tiger Zinda Hai – read details)

Tubelight directed by Kabir Khan is his third collaboration with the director after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. It seems Salman who is quite close to Ali Asgar wanted to do a show with him and Sunil Grover. Which is why the channel thought of this Supernight with Tubelight. Moreover, Sony TV also wants to understand how much TRPs can Sunil get on his own. It is being seen as the prelude to the mega comedy show that will feature Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Ali Asgar and will roll out later. (Also Read: Salman Khan DECODES the success of Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 and we could not agree more)

Sunil has been busy doing Comedy Clinics in India and abroad after leaving The Kapil Sharma Show. However, since he is contractually bound to Sony TV they can make him do Dr Mashoor Gulati on any other platform. Mouni Roy is also a part of Supernight with Tubelight. We saw Sunil on Indian Idol finale and Sabse Bada Kalakaar. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…