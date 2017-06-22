Salman Khan is getting really serious about Dabangg 3 and we are so relieved

There are certain films in Bollywood that deserve a franchise because there are stories worth taking forward. Dabangg is one of them. Not only Salman Khan fans, but those who aren’t too fond of the star couldn’t stop themselves from enjoying this series. If the actor’s swag and one-liners got a thunderous applause, the perfect blend of action and emotion was heartwarming. So it was only obvious for people to expect Dabangg 3 as well but all we got to hear till now is ‘things are on’. Finally, we got some clarity when Salman himself confirmed that Arbaaz Khan will not direct the third film. Now we have some more deets about the film. As per Mumbai Mirror, the brothers are waiting for the right script and for that they also have a plan in place. Such a relief!

The daily reports that Khan brothers are taking in stories from filmmakers for the film. Yes, they have invited many of them to send in their entries so that they can decide on a correct story for the next instalment. Salman is highly invested on the third film now and is focusing completely on it . We can understand. Dabangg 3 has been in the news from the time Dabangg 2 released and we are talking about 2012 here. It’s been five years, no wonder Salman wants to see this through sooner than later. (Also read: Did Arbaaz Khan get irritated when asked about Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3?)

IANS had reported that Salman doesn’t want Arbaaz to direct the third film because he panics easily. “Since Arbaaz doesn’t want to direct, I feel Sohail is a better director because he is more patient and with Sohail, you can improvise on things but in a similar situation, Arbaaz gets panicked and his blood pressure starts to fluctuate. Now we are going to start ‘Dabangg 3’, so he (Arbaaz) told me ‘Very good, but I am not going to direct it and I am only producing it’. So I said, ‘Very good, we will find a good director for that.”