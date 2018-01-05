Salman Khan is producing Race 3 and this video is a proof

Salman Khan doing Race 3 saw mixed reactions. The fans of the series weren’t too elated to see Bhai play the lead. That’s because all this while Abbas Mastan had managed to keep it thrilling with just Saif Ali Khan alone. It happens series that are favourites of people. The twists and turns in Race can make anyone go dizzy with confusion and that was the biggest USP of the film. But many were also happy that the series will now become even bigger with Salman in it. And now we hear the actor is even producing the film.

Yes, Remo D’Souza had shared a video on his Insta story of a Ducati outside the shoot location of Race 3. While we were sighing over the mean machine, we happened to spot the board above it which bore the names of the producers. So apart from Tips Industries Ltd, it also said Salman Khan Films. So we did some digging. We got in touch with our source who confirmed the news that Salman is producing the film while Tips will be seen as the co-producer. Guess that’s why the series got a makeover with addition of newer names to the cast. Apart from Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez, none of the cast members are retained. In fact, Saqib Saleem is the new entrant to the franchise. In fact, direction also changed hands from Abbas-Mastan to Remo D’souza. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan, Salman Khan’s Race 3 – Here are the festival releases of 2018-2019 that you should know of)

Check out the video right here…

Salman Khan told us EXCLUSIVELY, “This Race is I think much better than all the films in the franchise because this has gone down to a U film.” Clearly, all his fans can enjoy the film with their family. That’s how Bhai rolls.