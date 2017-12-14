Salman Khan is smitten by Katrina Kaif and this video is a proof

It seems like the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai has brought former lovers Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif closer. While the Bollywood diva is single post her infamous breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, Salman’s name has been linked with Romanian singer and show presenter, Iulia Vantur. The duo is now busy promoting Tiger Zinda Hai, which is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger. They play spies in the film who fall in love. Katrina and Salman were a couple whose love story was much talked about. Not only that, their breakup left their fans heartbroken. But as they have reunited for the film, they are being spotted everywhere for promotions and it feels like the old spark is back somewhere.

The recent video that Bollywoodlife got hold off from the launch of Bina Kak’s book Silent Sentinels of Ranthambhore. We can see them exchanging looks, which range from sweet to romantic. In fact, Salman seemed quite affectionate towards her. He even looked cute while staring at her. Salman, Bina, Katrina got involved in a chitchat; we guess it was something inside joke regarding Salman and Katrina, as the trio burst out into laughter. Recently in an interview with a leading portal when Salman was asked about the latest song from the movie, Dil Diyan Gallan, he said, “It is not good to fight, but always good to romance.” So, it won’t be wrong to guess that their past feelings might have got rekindled somewhere.

The event was graced by Salman’s family as well. Salim Khan, Helen, Salma Khan were snapped with him during the event. Salman was seen casually dressed in a black t-shirt and jeans. Katrina looked stunning as always in a black t-shirt and black skirt. Director Kabir Khan was also present at the star-studded event.

Tiger Zinda Hai is hitting the theatres on December 22, 2018. Salman and Katrina had already broken up when Ek Tha Tiger went on floors. Things seem quite smooth between Salman and Katrina during the shoot of TZH. Seeing the dreamy romance, SalKat fans are already hoping for the duo to be united. Salman is our eternal bachelor but trust us many really want to see him married soon!