YAY! Salman Khan joins Shah Rukh Khan’s next film – read details

It was a Khan-tastic moment for the fans of both Khans when Shah Rukh appeared as the magician Gogo Pasha on screen, in Salman Khan’s latest release, Tubelight. Salman has admitted that it wasn’t much of an effort to convince SRK to do the role. Now, SRK wants Bhai for a cameo in his next film directed by Aanand L Rai. As SRK confirms to DNA After Hrs, “There is a guest appearance in Aanand’s film that I’d like Salman to consider. We are still working on it. But, I would like him to play the role.” The film will also star Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif (who plays herself in the movie). While there have been reports that Salman too will play himself in the film, SRK isn’t ready to reveal details as of now. As he added, “Whether he is playing himself or not, just like Gogo Pasha’s role, we will keep it a secret till the end (Smiles).”

In fact, Shah Rukh clarifies that he hasn’t talked to Salman yet. “I am going to speak to him when we get time. Salman and I only meet at 3 am, so we have to wait for the apt time,” he laughs. The title of the film is still not in place and not much is known about Salman’s role too. However, the two Khans will be on screen together is definitely a certainty. (ALSO READ – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan or Akshay Kumar – who was the best performer (male) in the first half of 2017?)

(Text courtesy – Nayandeep Rakshit)