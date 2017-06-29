Salman Khan just LEAKED the plot of Dabangg 3 – read details

Salman Khan’s dates are blocked for the next two years. First up, Tiger Zinda Hai releases this Christmas and then he starts shooting for an untitled dance film. That will be followed by Bharat and Dabangg 3. And while talking about his upcoming film, looks like Salman has shed light on his hit franchise, as he mentions, “The script of Dabangg 3 is ready. It’s going to start during Bharat, which is Atul and Alvira’s (Agnihotri) film that Ali (Abbas Zafar) is directing. That starts after Remo’s film. Atul’s film requires some gaps. So between the schedules for Atul’s film, I will shoot for Dabangg 3.”

There were reports that Dabangg 3 will be a prequel — about Chulbul Pandey before he became Robinhood of his area. But Salman says that there’s a spin on that as well. Talking about the film, the superstar leaks the plot and says, “The story starts with Dabangg 3 in the present and then it goes back to the past, and then comes back to the present day again. It will have a prequel portion, but only as a flashback.” Ask him to elaborate and he reveals, “So it’s Chulbul Pandey now and then — what has gone on in his life before part one and two. The flashback will show how Chulbul Pandey actually became Chulbul Pandey. The remaining part will be about what he’s up to now.” (ALSO READ – Salman Khan is getting really serious about Dabangg 3 and we are so relieved)

However, like the previous version of the hit franchise, brother Arbaaz Khan won’t be directing Dabangg 3. As Salman confirms, “He gets very hyper so we asked him to chill and take rest. He will produce the film this time.” But will this latest film feature Sonakshi Sinha? Well that’s something we will have to wait and watch. (ALSO READ – Salman Khan reveals Arbaaz Khan did not want to direct Dabangg 3)

In the meantime, tell us us what you think about the plot of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest updates about the movie right here…

(Text courtesy Nayandeep Rakshit)