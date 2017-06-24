Salman Khan, Kabir Khan celebrate the release of their movie by cutting this ‘Tubelight’ cake

Salman Khan’s Tubelight is finally in theatres, and every fan of his is hoping that it will better the records of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan if not Dangal and Baahubali 2. Tubelight is directed by Kabir Khan, who has given Salman two of his best films in this decade with BB and Ek Tha Tiger. All we need to know is that if they repeat the magic for the third time. Like Salman asks us in the poster, we ask each other about the film’s impending success at the box office -‘Kya Aapko Yakeen Hai?’

Salman Khan, Kabir Khan, Sohail Khan and their near and dear ones involved in the making of the movie celebrated the release of Tubelight, which also happens to be Salman Khan’s production under Salman Khan Films (he has co-produced the movie along with his mother Salma Khan). They did so, but cutting and distributing a cake that was made in the honor of the movie. Salman Khan’s little sister Arpita had posted the pics of their celebration on her Insta timeline, that we are sharing below. Because, for obvious reason, we cannot share that delicious looking cake with you. Here are the pics from the party…

About Last Night ! @beingsalmankhan @sohailkhanofficial @kabirkhankk A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

@tiernom.patisserie tubelight cake ! Loved it! A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

Crazy people !!! A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

Going by the looks of the party, it feels like team Tubelight are quite confident about the success of the movie. But the point with Salman Khan is that people expect him to better the records of his last movie, Sultan, which is the fourth highest grossing movie of all time. Can Tubelight do that? Let’s see in the days ahead…