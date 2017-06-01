Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt arrive at IIFA 2017 press conference – view HQ pics

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards are going to be held in July this year and we happen to click Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif together at the press conference today. It was indeed a delight to see Tiger Zinda Hai co – stars Salman and Katrina together in one frame and Alia looked pretty too. The trio seemed too kicked about the event as they made a stylish entry at the venue at The Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai. (ALSO READ: IIFA 2017 Nominations list out! Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan’s films snubbed while Ae Dil Hai Mushkil rules the chart)

Salman and Katrina posed for the shutterbugs together and we must say the handsome hunk and the gorgeous Katrina make an impression. Salman looked dapper in a black suit like always. but somehow we wish he ditched his regular black suit for once and opted for something different. Katrina was an absolute stunner as she opted for a short bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. Alia looked cute in a cream and olive green coloured outfit. (ALSO READ: IIFA 2017: Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil leads the winners list in the technical categories, NO awards for Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay)

The nominations list of IIFA was out a couple of days ago and from what we know, Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is leading the winners list by walking away with 4 awards in the technical category including Background Score (Pritam), Best Engineer (Shadab Rayeen), Cinematography (Anil Mehta, ISC, WICA) and Costume Designing (Manish Malhotra). Set to be held at the iconic MetLife Stadium, New York on the 14th & 15th of July,the 18th Edition of IIFA Awards will witness the felicitation of powerhouse performances and films at the highly anticipated Awards night. The Awards will air exclusively on COLORS.