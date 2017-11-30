Salman Khan leaves for Delhi with girlfriend Iulia Vantur to prep up for the much awaited Da – Bangg Tour – view HQ pics

Salman Khan is one busy man these days. The actor’s jam packed schedule has in fact gotten us curious to think if he has some time left to breathe. While the actor was seen attending the closing ceremony of the 48th International Film Festival of India in Goa with co-star Katrina Kaif two days back, he already headed for Delhi this morning. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor was clicked at the Kalina airport today morning with his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and we believe he took off for the dance rehearsals of his upcoming Da Bangg tour in New Delhi, India. Also Read: Exclusive! Will Salman Khan give Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar her BIG Bollywood debut? Read details!

Salman Khan’s Da Bangg tour was a huge success internationally. The star and his team which includes Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhudeva, Meet Bros, Daisy Shah and Sooraj Pancholi have already performed in different international cities of London, Auckland, Melbourne and Hong Kong and have vowed to repeat the same success in the capital. The Indian leg of the tour, which is organised by Red Rocks Entertainment, will start at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Main Arena here on December 10. Kriti Sanon is the newest entrant to the team who will perform with Salman Khan and the crew. While the tour is still two weeks away, we believe Salman left to start with his practice and Iulia accompanied him like always. Dressed in a black t-shirt and blue jeans, the actor is known for keeping his airport look as casual as possible. While Salman never smiles for the camera when he’s at the airport, the latest spotting was no different. The actor looked grumpy like always and we wonder if he was in some bad mood. Also Read: Salman Khan BEATS Akshay Kumar to win the sexiest swag poll

However, we believe that the actor will soon return to the city to shoot for the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss. And going by the current scenario inside the house, the weekend episodes will be worth waiting for. We are curious to know how will Salman Khan react to Hina Khan’s comments on various TV actresses including Sakshi Tanvar and Sanjeeda Shaikh.