Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Tiger Shroff and other celebs round up at the red carpet of Star Screen Awards 2017 – view pics

The red carpet of Star Screen Awards turned out to be a star-studded event. Big Bollywood names like Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Tiger Shroff, Vidya Balan, Varun Dhawan, Diana Penty and other celebs graced the red carpet with their presence. The event was held at MMRDA grounds, BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) Mumbai. While every celeb was looking great in their attire but some stars grab our eye-balls with their elegance, charm and the ultimate swag.

The Sultan of Bollywood Salman Khan was looking handsome in a blue blazer, while the Dhak-Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit nailed the red carpet with her charismatic charm in golden saree. The versatile actress Vidya Balan chose to opt for a traditional avatar and she looked every bit of beautiful in the event. Apart from these actors, celebs like Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Dhupia, Subhash Ghai, Nitesh Tiwari, Pritam, Tubelight child artist Matin Rey Tangu, Zaira Wasim, Kriti Sanon, Shiamak Davar, Sumeet Vyas, Urvashi Rautela, Deepak Dobriyal, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Aadar Jain and many stars attended the event. The award show will be hosted by Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress Bhumi Pednaekar. (Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar all set to host the Star Screen Awards this year)

Check out their pictures:

