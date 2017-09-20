Salman Khan NOT invited for Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi screening; is the cold war still on?

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt hugged it out at Mukesh Ambani’s Ganpati Celebrations and had put all rumours about their clash to rest. Well, we all thought so. But the cold war isn’t done yet if a report in Mid-Day is anything to go by. Apparently, Sanjay Dutt is holding screenings of his upcoming release Bhoomi for big stars of Bollywood and Salman Khan‘s name has no place on that list.

A source told the daily, “Sanjay and wife Maanayata are planning to host a grand screening on September 20 for the industry folk. Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Suniel and Mana Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar, Sonakshi and Shatrughan Sinha, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, and Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been invited. But, Salman is not on the guest list.” It’s slightly strange to see that happening because we thought their meeting at Ambani’s party would help them bury the hatchet. But it seems Dutt is good at holding grudges.

When Bollywoodlife met up with Dutt and asked about his equation with Salman, the hurt was evident from his statement. “Salman is busy, so am I. We don’t meet each other every day..He is like my brother.” But he did mention in the same interview that he is very attached to Salman, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. He feels like an elder brother to all of them. If you are wondering what caused the fallout between the two ‘Bhais’, reports suggest it’s because Salman didn’t visit him after he was released from jail. Another rumour that’s doing the rounds is that Sanjay had hired Reshma Shetty, who was then Salman’s manager, to handle his projects as well on the Tubelight actor’s recommendation. But he found out he was losing out on projects because she was quoting exorbitant sum. That made Dutt remove her which apparently upset Salman.

Well, high time these two patch up.