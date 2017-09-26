Salman Khan on being roped in for Bigg Boss 11: Colors doesn’t get TRP without me

Salman Khan returns as the host of India’s favourite reality show Bigg Boss. This would be the 8th time that the actor would commandeering the show. From October 1 to the subsequent three months, Salman will appear on TV sets every weekend on Colors. If all goes well, the weekend episodes will fetch the channel the best TRP in the business. And probably the actor knows well.

While speaking at the launch of Bigg Boss 11, today, Salman quipped about how the channel doesn’t get TRP without him and hence he is brought on board year after year. “We have been doing Bigg Boss for so many years. I have said it every year that next time I don’t want to do it. But, Colors just doesn’t agree to it. They don’t get TRP without me, so what will these poor guys do! And that is why somehow they trap me into this, and bring me back.” the actor said as he induced a laughter across the board. But soon her got a little more serious and said that he is thankful to the channel and showrunners. “Because I also have a lot of fun. I started with 5 and come to 11. We have got to see that how long can we run the seasons and keep entertaining you,” he added.

This season of Bigg Boss will have a mix of commoners and celebrities, like last time. A few rumoured names include popular casting director Vikas Gupta, the infamous cringe-pop singer Dhinchak Pooja, dancer Sapna ji, to begin the list. Then there are names like Nia Sharma, Niketan Dheer, Abhsihek Malik, etc doing the rounds. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11 full contestant list out! Dhinchak Pooja, Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma are likely to join Salman Khan’s show

Well, we will update you with the confirmed list of contestants very soon. Stay tuned.