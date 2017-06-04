Salman Khan on doing Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif: Yeh toh panga le liya yaar

Salman Khan is on a roll with his promotions for Tubelight, shoot for Tiger Zinda Hai and the few TV shows that we’re going to see him in. A lot of people have been comparing his Tubelight look to his role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Because Bhai has also done Sultan, which required him to tone his body and needed more physical strength, we can’t help but ask him if his role in Tiger Zinda Hai is easier than the other roles he has played recently. The actor confessed to India.com that he regrets signing Tiger Zinda Hai. Whoa! Now that’s some confession.

He said,” In Bajrangi Bhaijaan I had to do nothing. The screenplay and the story were taking him the film. Tubelight is slightly different because the emotional quotient is much higher. Emotionally the film was difficult, but apart from that nothing. In Sultan, there were lots of physical pain, ligament tones, my knees are still hurting now, and now I have signed Tiger Zinda Hai like a fool. I am jumping off buildings, shooting guns, all that action. And I am even more foolish, I took a dancing film. I thought dancing is just dancing. But I didn’t realise dancing is all about acrobats and gymnastics right now. I am 52 and I am like yeh toh panga le liya yaar.” (ALSO READ: Salman Khan would never leave his parents for a big, luxurious bungalow)

Though the actor is whining a tad bit about all the physical strain he has to go through, there were rumours that he will be seen in Remo D’Souza’s ABCD 3. The actor denied rumours and said,” Every dancing film is not ABCD. That is a Disney film and this one I am producing it myself.” Oh it’s gonna be worth a watch, we’re sure! Salman has been one busy man and refuses to stop at all.

The actor started shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Katrina Kaif a few months back. They released a few stills from the film and it just got us more excited. Coming back to what Salman said about signing Tiger Zinda Hai, what are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.