Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar – Who should host Dus Ka Dum?

Along with daily fiction, it is the weekend programming space that is getting hugely competitive on TV. From Aarambh on Star Plus to Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 on Sony TV, every channel is pushing the envelope to garner more eyeballs on the weekend prime-time slots. The news that is doing the rounds is Sony TV is reviving Dus Ka Dum. We know how successful that show was for Sony TV in 2008-09. It made the channel one of the top three in the industry. Dus Ka Dum was supposed to replace The Kapil Sharma Show but now it is confirmed that Kapil’s show will run for a year. (Also Read: Akshay Kumar to replace Salman Khan on Dus Ka Dum?)

The news is that Akshay Kumar might just replace Salman Khan as the host for this year. It seems Bhai is rather tied up with Bigg Boss 10 and the desi version of The Farm, which he will be producing for Colors. Moreover, reports have come in that he is quoting as astronomical sum for hosting the show. It should be noted that Salman Khan’s earlier agency is now managing Akshay Kumar. Buzz is that Akshay is very keen to do something on TV this year and his agency is trying to pitch him for Dus Ka Dum.

Salman Khan’s presence on Dus Ka Dum played a huge factor in its success. The show got a TRP of 4, which was stupendous in the 2008-2009 phase. It was a bigger success than Shah Rukh Khan’s Kya Aap Panchvi Paas Se Tezz Hain and Hrithik Roshan’s Junoon – Kuch Kar Dikhane Ka. He also won best anchor award. In 2010, he hosted Bigg Boss 4 became a hit and Salman was a constant fixture on the show. Do you feel that Akshay will be able to recreate that magic? Akshay Kumar is also reportedly a part of Star Plus’ The Great Indian Laughter Challenge that they plan to revive. The macho man had a great stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi with him being the torch-bearer of athleticism and dare-devilry in Bollywood.

Whom do you want to see on Dus Ka Dum as the host?