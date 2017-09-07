Salman Khan or Varun Dhawan – which actor’s Oonchi Hai Building song was more entertaining? Vote

Well, Salman Khan fans will go bonkers if we pose this question to them and so will Varun Dhawan die-hards. But with a heavy heart we must do the needful. Which hero’s version of Oonchi Hai Building did you like better? David Dhawan’s actor son has dared to step into Bhai‘s big shoes by deciding to feature in Judwaa 2. Dhawan revisits his own blockbuster with Salman and casts his talented beta in the double role. We’re sure that youngsters will lap up Varun’s adorable Judwaa act, but for those who have witnessed the Salman mania and loved Khan’s double role movie, the young hero’s swagger might just not suffice. And even though we know that Judwaa 2 is the old film packaged in a new way with a new, younger superstar, there are going to be comparisons between the two. We want to find out from our readers, as to which version of Anu Malik’s famous song do they like better.

Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and southern sensation, Rambha, featured in the 1997 hit Indian comedy drama. While Rambha got to romance the meek Prem, Karisma had a fiery romance with the rowdy Raja. Since Varun’s film is based on the same film, we see Dhawan Jr in these avatars. Varun has however tried to separate his two characters with more than just clothes and mannerisms, the actor has long locks when he portrays Raja. While Jacqueline Fernandez steps into Karisma shoes, we see Tapsee Pannu reuniting with David Dhawan for the second time and romance VD for the first time on screen. Of course, Varun’s film will see a cameo from the original star of the film and we cannot wait to see it ourselves. But for now you tell us which track is more entertaining… Watch the songs here and decide:

Salman Khan’s 1997 song Oonchi Hai Building

Varun Dhawan’s Oonchi Hai Building 2.0

Well, Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan fans vote and tell us right away, which one is your pick?