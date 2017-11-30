Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and 10 other Indian faces are in Variety’s list of 500 influential people in entertainment

Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra might not have shared the same frame since a long time, but they have managed to be in Variety’s list of 500 ‘influential business leaders shaping the global $2 trillion entertainment industry.’ Salman and Priyanka, along with 10 other Indian faces have featured in this coveted list. Filmmakers Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, producers Ekta Kapoor, Sidharth Roy Kapoor, Mukesh and Anil Ambani, Chairman of Essel Group – Dr Subhash Chandra, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises – Punit Goenka, Kishore Lulla and Uday Shankar are also in this list.

A tweet from the official Twitter handle of Variety read, “Salman Khan is one of the unrelated Khan triumvirate comprising Aamir and Shah Rukh that has been ruling the Bollywood box office for decades.” Check out the post right here:

Salman Khan is one of the unrelated Khan triumvirate comprising Aamir and Shah Rukh that has been ruling the Bollywood box office for decades. He is now part of #Variety500 presented by @verizondigital https://t.co/hSv5BeehQj pic.twitter.com/EjJeVMM2Qk — Variety (@Variety) November 30, 2017

The same tweet has a link to the article, which lists down Salman’s recent and upcoming work. It also talks about his charitable organisation, the Being Human foundation and the work he has been doing through it since many years now.

As for Priyank Chopra, they have talked about her successful run in Bollywood and in the West, especially her TV series, Quantico, which is all set to come up with its third season. Priyanka’s philanthropy work also gets a mention in the article. For those of you who don’t know, Priyanka is a global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights. With her foundation, the Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education, she helps kids, who are in need.

It’s good to see so many Indian faces in a list like this. We at BollywoodLife congratulate all of them for this achieving this feat.