Salman Khan promotes sanitation with his latest initiative – view pics

Salman Khan has a long list of humanitarian work, and he had added another one to it. The actor’s charitable foundation Being Human in association with MCGM handed over public utility toilets at Madras Pada, Aarey Milk colony, to the residents of the area to combat its open defecation problem. The actor was himself present there, and that should in all probability make his feel for the cause- sanitation and cleanliness. We do hope that this initiative drives Mumbai towards a cleaner future. Salman has become part of The Clean India mission and has joined forces with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and ‘I love Mumbai’ foundation to make Mumbai open defecation-free.

Salman Khan will be next seen in the Kabir Khan directorial Tubelight. The trailer of the film has left the fans very intrigued. And the movie rolls out in theaters on June 24. Well, if you think about it, Salman with his latest initiative sort of promoted his buddy Akshay Kumar’s film Toilet Ek Prem Katha, which releases on August 12. The crux of the plot of Toilet Ek Prem Katha is a sanitation, and we could have so imagined Akshay taking part in the above mentioned initiative instead of Salman.

“It feels good, but it’s just a beginning. I think there are 3,000-plus houses where each house has six to eight people. So as many existing toilets were there, we just rebuilt them and gave them water connection.In 3,000-plus houses, there were only 36 toilets. So there is a lot of scope. We will get permission to make toilets in their houses, given that they have space in their houses,” said Salman.

Last year, Salman was named ambassador for the BMC’s anti-open defecation campaign in tune with the Centre’s ‘Swachh Bharat’ Mission.