Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan wish you a very Happy Republic Day – read tweets

India celebrates its 69th Republic Day today and like us, Bollywood celebs too are busy wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day. Amitabh Bachchan is however the one who is living our dream. It won’t be wrong to assume that every Indian at one point, has harboured a dream of watching the Republic Day parade in Delhi at least once in their life. Of course, due to many reasons, we couldn’t but Bachchan is one of those fortunate people who watched it live. And we could totally feel it when he said he was proud to be there. Others including Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan have wished their fans on this joyous day. Check out their tweets right here…

T 2594 – Watching Republic Day Parade in Delhi .. what a moment of pride .. tears welling up as the Army marches past .. memories of the early years in Delhi, when we would clamour for seats to watch the parade ! JAI HIND !!🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DH7WbbzJH1 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2018

United we stand, divided we fall. Happy #RepublicDay to you all! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 26, 2018

Salute to our Armed Forces for letting us have a #RepublicDay — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 26, 2018

Celebrating the day with the loveliest souls.. Wish you all a very Happy Republic Day! Let’s create a better tomorrow this #RepublicDay ! pic.twitter.com/tRus2KUUVd — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) January 26, 2018

#happyrepublicday2018. Let’s always protect our country and never allow people to gain from dividing us. Have a great day 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kTK0AvJEQK — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 26, 2018

India is a treasure trove of diversity… let’s cherish her… appreciate her and vow to work towards a better and brighter future for India. #HappyRepublicDayIndia #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/o2VQkUgwVg — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 26, 2018

So how are you celebrating Republic Day 2018? Do let us know in the comments section below.