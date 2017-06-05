Salman Khan reacts to the news of him doing a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, calls it a rumour

Actor Salman Khan on Monday refuted rumours that he is in Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s next project, but he is open to the idea of working with the filmmaker again. Asked about if he is doing a film with Bhansali, Salman told media here: “It’s a rumour… Don’t panic. However, after this, if he (SLB) gets any idea, I am open.” The actor has collaborated with Bhansali in the past in successful films like “Khamoshi: The Musical” and “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam”.

The news of Salman having signed an SLB film spreaded after DNA quoted the superstar saying, “We’ve been discussing a script. If it does happen, it’ll happen only after I finish all the films that I’ve taken up. Sanjay will give me a narration once he finishes Padmavati.”

Salman is over booked for the next two years, with Tubelight and Tiger Zinda Hai, Remo D’Souza’s dance film, sister Alvira Khan-Agnihotri’s untitled film, and brother Arbaaz Khan’s Dabangg 3. Currently, he is busy promoting his Eid release “Tubelight”.

Salman will be sharing screen space with his real life brother Sohail Khan in the film. Sharing his experience of working with him, who is essaying the role of his character’s brother in “Tubelight”, Salman told in an earlier interview: “The film was an emotional journey and I felt emotionally drained after shooting some of the scenes that narrate that my brother is no more. I am a limited performer and everybody knows that, but because Sohail was playing my brother, maybe that’s why I was feeling very emotional. In fact, during the dubbing of the film also, being a grown up man, my tears were coming up… it was really bad! And coming from us (Pathans) is really bad,” he said.

“When I was in jail, one day my mother, father and one of my uncles came to see me there, and seeing my condition, my uncle started crying. So my father told him, ‘kaise Pathan ho yaar tum, roh rahe ho'(what kind of a Pathan are you? You are crying!),” said Salman.