Salman Khan recalls the time when his parents came to meet him in prison

Salman Khan doesn’t open up easily. You never know what or who will make him talk about his life. Today, at the trailer launch of Tubelight, in presence of the media and the film’s crew, including Kabir Khan, Sohail Khan, Pritam, the actor was in the mood talk his heart out. He talked about losing Vinod Khanna, Om Puri and Reema Lagoo – three people, who were close to him, in the last few months. He also remembered the roughest time of his life – when he was sentenced to jail. Talking about the time, Salman said, “There was a time when my dad and mom and my uncle came to see me in jail, they asked how was it going…My dad smiled, uncle started crying and my dad told him, ‘Kaise pathan ho tum!'” From this, it is evident that Salman’s father was a pillar for him during the trying times that he has been through.

Salman Khan’s mother Salma Khan’s is credited as one of the producers of Tubelight. Referring to the same, the actor said, “We are here because of our parents. Agar maa ka naam bete ke pehle nahi aaya to kya faayda?”

Talking about the presence of the late Om Puri in the film, Salman said, “Whenever I see Om Puri in the trailer and songs, it kills me. I have worked a lot with him. One moment he was there and one moment he is gone. This is my reaction to the trailer, I don’t know how you feel.”

Tubelight has been directed by Kabir Khan, making this his third collaboration with Salman. They have earlier worked together in Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Tubelight is set against the backdrop of the Indo-China war and is an adaptation of the Hollywood movie, Little Boy. The trailer will hit the internet in a few hours and the movie is all set to release on June 25.