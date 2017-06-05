Salman Khan remembers how he lost a friend to a racing accident; says youth should not put others’ life in danger

After the success of his clothing line and jewelry line, Salman Khan has ventured into a new territory. His brand Being Human launched an e-cycle line today. The cycles will be environment friendly and will be available from a starting price of Rs 40,000. The actor was speaking at the launch of the e-cycles in Mumbai today, when he recollected a memory about how he lost a friend to a racing accident.

Salman was talking about how the youth should be more careful while driving bikes. He expressed his disappointment over youngsters racing their bikes on the main roads. “Cycles are okay but motorcycles are really dangerous for them (youth) and for other people around. We shoot in Film City, so I see on the highway people racing recklessly. In fact, there used to be races at the reclamation, I lost a friend of mine there. I am against that. Race karna hai to race track pe jaa ke karo. Don’t use main roads and put yourself in danger, and one innocent person who is travelling with you.” We hope the young fans of Salman pay heed to his words.

Salman also remembered how his father, Salim Khan, taught him how to ride a cycle. “The first time my father got me a cycle on rent for 25 paise, he held the seat and I thought he was behind me, but he had left it, and I was cycling on my own. I was a four or five-year old,” he said, recounting the fond memory. Also Read: Salman Khan reveals what had prompted him to start Being Human at the launch of the brand’s line of e-cycles

On the film front, Salman will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s Tubelight. The movie stars Sohail Khan, Zhu Zhu, Om Puri, Matin Ray Tangu in key roles, and is directed by Kabir Khan. He is also currently shooting for sequel of Ek Tha Tiger titled, Tiger Zinda Hai. Katrina Kaif will also reprise her role from the first film in the sequel. Also, Salman is currently in talks to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next after Padmavati.