Salman Khan resumes the shoot of Race 3 with a song – view pics

The shooting for Salman Khan‘s Race 3 started in the month of November. The latest update is that the team is shooting their first song sequence. Producer Ramesh Taurani took to Twitter to share the news and wrote, “Shooting our first song on #race3 with my Director and the best Choreographer in the country @remodsouza @BeingSalmanKhan @Asli_Jacqueline @thedeol @ShahDaisy25 @Saqibsaleem @tipsofficial @SKFilmsOfficial.” Though the first day of the shoot previously involved Salman and a song sequence, it got dropped at the last moment. A source told Bollywoodlife, “There is a tunnel which has been built and it leads to a big vault. Salman was supposed to shoot a chase sequence, but then there was some change in the schedule and Salman left after the mahurat.” They shot a chase sequence of Daisy Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez instead.

The song sequence is getting shot at Film City and the pictures that went viral will give you the feel of a bar or may be a party. Here are the tweets… (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan, Salman Khan’s Race 3; Here are the festival releases of 2018-2019 that you should know of)

@beingsalmankhan on the set of #Race3 A post shared by Amitesh Dubey (@dubeyamitesh) on Jan 9, 2018 at 12:28am PST

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The film is the third one from the hit Race franchise and with Salman replacing Saif Ali Khan in this film, producer Ramesh Taurani is hopeful of taking this brand a notch higher than before. Slated to release during Eid 2018, Race 3 has Salman playing a grey character for the first time. So stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more deets.