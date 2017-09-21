Salman Khan returns to Mumbai but something doesn’t seem right – view HQ pics

Salman Khan is really busy these days. He has been relentlessly shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai since Tubelight hit the theatres. TZH is releasing on December 22 and thus, the actor is on a deadline to get the film shot so that it can go into post-production soon enough. It is one of the most anticipated and important films for the industry. Medium budget movies are doing good but we need a blockbuster which will rake in at least Rs 200-300 crore. Tiger Zinda Hai will most definitely be the one. Guess that kept the actor pretty busy with the film. But that’s not all that Salman did in the last few days. He also wrapped up the UK leg of his international tour, Da-Bangg. The actor has finally returned to Mumbai, looking pretty cool. But he has a deep frown on his face… wonder what is the reason.

There is one thing about Salman and airports. He is hardly seen smiling or waving at the paps. Don’t get us wrong, we aren’t complaining but just saying that since the actor has one of the best smiles in Bollywood, he can flash it more often and make his fans happy. Just a thought, Salman, you may ignore if you think it doesn’t make sense to you. We sort of find you cool even without that. Check out his pictures from the airport right here…

Salman is on everyone’s wishlist these days. After TZH and the Da-Bangg tour, the actor will be seen turning wicked in Race 3, which created a lot of noise after his name was confirmed as part of the cast. It will be one awesome film because both the previous films had made us cheer for the cast. It’s a suspense thriller and Abbas Mustan had done complete justice to the genre like always. We just wonder how Remo D’souza will bring shocking twists to the story because we haven’t seen him do a thriller before.