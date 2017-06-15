Salman Khan reveals his family was in a financial crisis due to his court cases

Salman Khan is one of the most followed and loved actors of Bollywood, however, his popularity has taken a beating courtesy the several court cases filed against him. The hit-and-run case, the chinkara case and the blackbuck case have been going on against him since the past 20 years now. And this has most certainly taken a toll on him. Though Salman has claimed to be innocent in each case and suggested that the cases were a malicious attempt to pull him down, the court proceedings have affected him and his family a lot. In fact, he even revealed how his family went through a financial crisis because of all the cases.

While talking about whether people should forgive him and forget everything even though he has such serious cases against him, Salman mentioned to Huffingtonpost, “Everybody has a past. Does that make you a bad person for life? In my case, there is deliberate malice. When people go after you for something you have not done, it’s bad. Next thing you know, you are running around courts and people are judging you. For 20 years. 20 years is a long time, man. It’s a lot of years. It takes a toll on you and your family. The financial toll on our family because of the cases has been huge. When I was a nobody; I had nothing (pauses) When I become somebody, I got the magistrate court. When I become slightly bigger, I got the High Court, then, and now when I am in this position, I have the Supreme Court.” (ALSO READ – Unbelievable! Salman Khan couldn’t stop laughing at Katrina Kaif when he saw her CRY..)

When Salman was asked if he felt that he was let off easily, the actor hit back and said, “Well, the High Court looked into it and they came up with a verdict which says that nothing of that sort ever happened. Ye sab galat hi hai. The courts said it. But what about the 20 years? What about it? Mere toh wo gaye na? And there’s nothing to compensate for that. Nothing at all. And during all this, when I am seen doing a comedy show, or romancing beautiful women, or just laughing, they go like, “Look at this brat. He doesn’t care. He is indifferent to what happened.” And I am like, dude, it’s my bloody job. I have to do it no matter what. I have to do it to sustain myself and pay my lawyers. If I don’t do it, where is the money going to come from?” (ALSO READ – Salman Khan’s Tubelight misses the CBFC screening date, will the release date get affected?)

