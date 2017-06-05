Salman Khan reveals what had prompted him to start Being Human at the launch of the brand’s line of e-cycles

After a successful clothing line, Salman Khan now has his own line of cycles. The actors launched Being Human e-cycles at an event today, and interacted with the media present there. The actor said that he had been planning to launch his own e-cycles for over a year. He also mentioned that his connection with cycles goes long back.

The actor remembered how his father, Salim Khan, despite having a salary that could not afford a cycle, brought him a cycle worth Rs 3000 when he was younger. He said, “It was really nice of him to do that.” He further said that the cycle’s involvement in his life continued. “I have used a cycle in so many films. Last film I rode a cycle was in Kick. Maine Pyaar Kiya – every film that I had a chance, I decided to ride a cycle. Even in Tubelight, right now, we will ride the cycle throughout,” he added.

“I remember going to Mithun Da’s son’s music release wearing a T-shirt that I painted. The press took pictures. Two days later I was passing by and on Linking Road I saw the same T-shirt being sold. So I said to myself, that I might as well start my own clothing brand. So, then we went to Cotton World, and added just 3 or 4 T-shirts and from then Being Human is the fastest growing brands in clothing in our country. So we started small, the same thing was with cycles. It is all a business model but eventually it all goes back to the charitable trust,” Salman further said, talking about how he started the Being Human trust.

We have spotted Salman numerous times, riding his bicycle on the streets near his home. Remember the one time he even took along Shah Rukh Khan and his son, Aryan Khan, with him on bicycles? The pictures of the three guys cycling on Bandra roads went viral on the internet. It comes as no surprise when Salman makes use of his passion and comes up with an e-cycle. We are eager to see as to what’s next on offer from Being Human.

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in Tubelight. The film, directed by Kabir Khan, is all set to release this Diwali. Then Salman also has Tiger Zinda Hai in the pipeline. The movie is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and is a sequel of the hit 2012 film, Ek Tha Tiger.