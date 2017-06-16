Salman Khan reveals why he has THIS photo with Shah Rukh Khan saved on his phone – watch video

Salman Khan is one actor who will take you by surprise when you least expect it. And BollywoodLife was in for one such moment when our editor-in-chief Tushar Joshi decided to ask the Tubelight story behind some of his candid clicks. And when Salman saw these pics he literally took us down the memory lane.

During this interaction we also found out that Salman has an sharp memory. He got so descriptive about these pictures that we were bowled over by the actor. One such picture was a throwback of Salman dancing with Shah Rukh Khan. Now for most of us we imagined that may be the actors were caught candid dancing at some function and we decided to ask the Dabangg Khan the story behind the click. Salman’s first reaction literally left us SHOCKED. The actor confessed that this picture has a place in his mobile phone even now. Well, for those of you who believe that there’s any bad blood between the two Khans here’s some news…

Salman Khan said, “Yeah, I have this picture on my phone”. He then continued, “So this is a show we did in London, this is from the stage I think. I don’t know London hai, Birmingham hai. I know we did this one show together and we had an incredible time.” The actor finally showed the picture to the camera and quipped, “So that’s Shah Rukh Khan and this is me performing at a concert.”

Here, watch the video below:

For long now we have heard about the competition between these two stars, and in fact their fans are forever at loggerheads on social media. However, after watching this video of Salman talking about SRK we bet that all doubts about the duo will come to an end. The two stars will be seen together on screen after almost a decade on screen in Kabir Khan’s Tubelight.

Tubelight marks the debut of Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and is all set to release on June 23 this year on Eid. For more updates on Salman Khan and such EXCLUSIVE videos come back right here.