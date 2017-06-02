Salman Khan rocks the casual look at Tubelight promotions – view HQ pics

Salman Khan has kickstarted the promotions and interviews for his upcoming movie – Tubelight. We snapped Salman at Bandra’s Taj Land’s End, Mumbai where he was seen giving interviews to the media. Salman donned a casual navy blue t – shirt and blue denims to the interviews and looked uber cool. He is currently busy shooting for his film Tiger Zinda Hai and he was in Dubai a couple of days ago shooting for the same. He’s managed to take some time out from his work schedule just so that he can begin with Tubelight promotions. The film is due on June 23, 2017. Check out Salman’s pictures right here. (ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s Tubelight trailer: 5 reasons why it has left us spellbound!)

Salman Khan’s next film Tubelight is directed by none other than Kabir Khan. The actor – director duo have give to massive hits before – Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan and fans of Bhai are now expecting Tubelight to do equally well too. The story line of the film was initially assumed to be Salman and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu’s love story. However, when the trailer oft he film launched last week, Kabir Khan and Salman revealed that its actually an emotional story of two brothers and Zhu Zhu and Salman’s love story is only a sub story. “One brother goes to war and other stays back and prays for the war to end so that his brother can come back. Now, whether his belief can actually bring back his brother or not is what the story is about,” the actor revealed. Tubelight is an official adaptation of fantasy drama Little Boy, film maker Kabir Khan had said earlier. “War is just the backdrop, it’s mainly about this character that Salman plays…There are many sub stories and sub plots. We don’t show everything in the trailer,” he said in an interview recently.