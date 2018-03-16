Salman-Shah Rukh, Ajay-Suniel, Akshay-Saif: Bring back these actor jodis from the ’90s!

It is said that ’90s in Bollywood was the most crass decade. And yet films of that era are getting remade, and hit songs remixed every day. Everything about that age was special, important and interesting. Say for example, the two-hero or multi-starrer projects. Yes, there are films even now which has many actors in principal roles, but that was the decade when top stars worked together. There was Salman and Shah Rukh Khan playing brothers, Ajay and Akshay playing BFFs and more. It was such a treat to watch them together. It wasn’t a ’90s thing entirely. Amitabh Bachchan has done a lot of two-hero projects in his prime with Shashi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna. That trend seeped into the next decade as well. The fact that most of the films did good business at the box office only bolstered the trend. But in the last few years, top stars, young or old, have stayed away from doing a film where both have important roles. Now that many ’90s actors are making a comeback, like Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol, it also made us greedy to demand these combos back on the big screen. Our wishlist is here…

Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan

We know what a film with Salman and Shah Rukh in it will do to the box office. But we don’t want to talk about that right now. These two are India’s most loved actors. They came together for the first time in Karan Arjun and since then, we have only hoped they would repeat the awesomeness that was Karan Arjun. There were Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai… but they weren’t enough to quench our thirst. Karan Arjun aayenge and we are waiting!

Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan

In the ’90s, actors didn’t even mind being called Anari. Saif Ali Khan was that sporting. He teamed up with Akshay in a couple of movies but Main Khiladi Tu Anari will always be our favourite. Akshay as a strict cop and Saif as the spunky, careless guy were simply fab! They did as many as 6 films together. That means an encore of these two in a film isn’t an outrageous demand at all. (Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan played football against Sachin Tendulkar and lost big time – Watch video)

Ajay Devgn-Suniel Shetty

Ajay and Suniel have worked in quite a few films. It started with Dilwale and went on till Cash. Although the latter can’t be exactly called an Ajay-Suniel venture, it did have both of them in key roles. They are the perfect combo of brawn and brains. Both of them now have evolved remarkably as actors and thus a film which can highlight both their skills will be a fab film.

Jackie Shroff-Anil Kapoor

Some pairings last a lifetime. Rohit Shetty tried to remake Ram Lakhan, but it didn’t happen because it’s difficult to get two hit actors of that time, like Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, in one film. That’s not the only film they did together. They have mostly played brothers on screen or friends. Remember Parinda? They formed the best actor jodi ever! How about Ram Lakhan 29 years later with both of them in it? Sounds great, right?

Sanjay Dutt-Govinda

It’s been a while we have watched an out and out comedy film, Govinda style. Golmaal Again obviously was the recent one but we are talking about the brand of comedy David Dhawan and Govinda endorsed. Remember Haseena Maan Jayegi? Govinda had Sanjay Dutt for company and we loved every bit of it. Govinda’s comic timing is world famous while Sanjay adds the much needed muscle to the frame… another perfect combo! (Also read: With Arjun Kapoor as Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Sanjay Dutt as Ahmad Shah Durrani, Panipat already looks exciting!)

So which one of these do you want to see on the big screen again? Oh BTW, if you aren’t aware of any of their films together… that’s just too bad!