Too much fun! Salman Khan shows off his new e-cycle by performing cool stunts on the streets – watch video

Tell us if you don’t feel like ditching your car/bike for a fun bicycle ride, after watching this video. I mean, no seriously! Salman Khan, who recently launched Being Human e-cycles, was spotted riding one, on the streets of Mumbai yesterday. Wearing black shorts, brown hoodie and a cap to go with, the superstar looked every bit comfy as he took his e-cycle out for a spin around the city. But you know what’s more? Salman not also performed funky stunts to add on to the excitement. Yes, he’s tweeted a video which shows him balancing his cycle with one hand while the other hand is busy waving at fans. Such a star! Only if even we could have got to witness this sight in person. However, that’s a different thing how Salman’s bodyguards made sure they free the street for Salman and let him enjoy a blissful ride without any traffic or chaos. Also read: How sweet! Salman Khan drops Katrina Kaif to her ride before zooming off in a rickshaw -view HQ pics

Reminds us how Salman had mentioned about his love for cycling during the launch of the e-cycles as he said, “Since I was a child, I always cycled. Young kids are getting into high-powered bikes, and there are often accidents. E-cycles are more eco-friendly than motor cycles, it’s easy to commute and it’s also a good workout. Sitting in the car takes a lot of time. I reach the studio a lot faster and since I have been cycling all my life, I prefer it.” Recounting to the first time he drove a cycle, Salman added, “The first time my father got me a cycle on rent for 25 paise, he held the seat and I thought he was behind me, but he had left it… and I was cycling on my own. I was four or five years old.”

Here, watch the video below:

Let’s not forget how Salman had also taken a cycle ride with Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan one day. Remember the iconic picture which almost broke the internet? In fact, there have been times when he has even got his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz to cycle along with him but most of the times, he’s preferred cycling solo. It definitely wouldn’t be wrong to say that cycling is one of the main reasons why Salman is so fit even at the age of 51.

Keep inspiring, Salman!