[Photos] Salman Khan steps out wearing a new accessory and it’s got us highly fascinated!

All this while we have seen Salman Khan wearing his lucky bracelet – Yes, we are talking about the same, infamous turquoise bracelet which the actor wears at all times and is never seen without. The bracelet is not just a part of Salman’s style statement but it has also become an element which can never be disassociated with his personality. Call it a superstition or just a special gift from his father Salim Khan, Salman prefers keeping it very close to his heart and in a way, the bracelet too has proved very lucky for him over the years. But guess, there’s another new addition to Salman’s collection for we spotted the superstar wearing a an interesting pendant at the airport last this morning. Yes..Also read: Salman Khan answers Google’s Most Asked Questions and you simply cannot miss it – watch video

Sporting black and black with his swag mode on, Salman was seen with a silver pendant that looked more like a taveez. Maybe it’s out of his religious belief or you never know what if this time too father Salim Khan has advised him to wear it but it’s interesting how Salman has taken up to this belief – that is if it’s really a taveez. Here, check out the pictures below:

Another possibility could also be that this pendant is going to be a part of Salman’s look from his next film, Tiger Zinda Hai. Like, you know how Salman had taken up to wearing the infamous Bajrangi pendant during Banjrangi Bhaijaan. So what if this new accessorizing has got anything to do with TZH? You too can draw your anticipations in the comments below!

Talking about Tiger Zinda Hai which also stars Katrina Kaif, Salman had recently revealed how it’s very taxing as far as his health is concerned. He had said, “In Bajrangi Bhaijaan I had to do nothing. The screenplay and the story were taking over him in the film. Tubelight was slightly different because the emotional quotient was much higher. Emotionally the film was difficult, but apart from that nothing. In Sultan, there were lots of physical pain, ligament tones, my knees are still hurting now, and now I have signed Tiger Zinda Hai like a fool. I am jumping off buildings, shooting guns, all that action. And I am even more foolish, I took a dancing film. I thought dancing is just dancing. But I didn’t realise dancing is all about acrobats and gymnastics right now. I am 52 and I am like yeh toh panga le liya yaar.”