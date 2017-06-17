Salman Khan takes a ride on his e-cycle and we also want to join him – watch video!

Salman Khan gave fans of both Shah Rukh Khan and him a lot to cheer about after he drove past Mannat on his e-cycle. Well, Bhai today posted another video where he is riding the cycle inside a studio. Salman Khan seems to be thoroughly enjoying the ride in the breezy monsoon weather. From the looks of it, it seems like it is close to his residence in Bandra. In fact, he shows he is a quick rider and seems to gained a mastery on the vehicle. Salman Khan’s e-cycles are got a great response from his fans and the one he is riding looks quite snazzy. (Also Read: Salman Khan and Sohail Khan’s brotherly act will escalate your excitement for Tubelight – watch video)

Those living in Bandra are quite aware of his love for bicycles. A fitness freak, Bhai does a number of exercises and cycling is one of them. He also feels that bicycling to short distances is a great way to reduce the pollution on the environment. Salman himself rides near Bandra Bandstand quite often and the sight of him is a treat for fans. The range of bicycles from Being Human might be little costlier but have an environmental value. The product is now available only in Mumbai for sale. (Also Read: Salman Khan: The only way you can get conned today…is emotionally, which happens all the time – watch EXCLUSIVE video)

Salman Khan took out the bike a few days back and called out to Shah Rukh Khan while passing through his place. In 2015, he made news when he took his Rs 2 lakh bicycle for a spin in the city. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…